Here's What To Make Of Taylor Wimpey's (LON:TW.) Decelerating Rates Of Return

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. With that in mind, the ROCE of Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW.) looks decent, right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Taylor Wimpey is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.18 = UK£907m ÷ (UK£6.5b - UK£1.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, Taylor Wimpey has an ROCE of 18%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 13% generated by the Consumer Durables industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Taylor Wimpey compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Taylor Wimpey.

So How Is Taylor Wimpey's ROCE Trending?

The trend of ROCE doesn't stand out much, but returns on a whole are decent. The company has employed 35% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 18%. 18% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that Taylor Wimpey has consistently earned this amount. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

The Bottom Line

To sum it up, Taylor Wimpey has simply been reinvesting capital steadily, at those decent rates of return. However, despite the favorable fundamentals, the stock has fallen 13% over the last five years, so there might be an opportunity here for astute investors. That's why we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the fundamentals are appealing.

One more thing: We've identified 2 warning signs with Taylor Wimpey (at least 1 which is significant) , and understanding them would certainly be useful.

