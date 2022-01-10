Here's the next terrifying hurdle for the stock market: Morning Brief

U.S. markets open in 3 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,670.00
    +2.25 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,132.00
    +25.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,570.50
    -10.50 (-0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,180.90
    +5.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.05
    +0.15 (+0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.70
    +1.30 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    22.49
    +0.08 (+0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1335
    -0.0030 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7710
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.56
    -0.05 (-0.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3587
    -0.0002 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5900
    +0.0400 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,936.69
    +364.73 (+0.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    995.74
    -47.14 (-4.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,491.52
    +6.24 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,478.56
    -9.34 (-0.03%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Diving into DeFi as investors brace for volatile 2022'

DeFi expert Jim Bianco joins Jared Blikre to break down an interesting year ahead on Wednesday, 1/12 at 2PM ET.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Here's the next terrifying hurdle for the stock market: Morning Brief

Brian Sozzi
·Anchor, Editor-at-Large
·8 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

This article first appeared in the Morning Brief. Get the Morning Brief sent directly to your inbox every Monday to Friday by 6:30 a.m. ET. Subscribe

Monday, January 10, 2022

We have learned a few important things early on in 2022. 

First, this may truly be the year of the NFT (non-fungible tokens) after rising out of nowhere in 2021. The market ferociously boosted the valuation of dying retailer GameStop late last week on speculation it would make a full-throated attempt at an NFT marketplace. Meantime, NFT platform OpenSea just raised $300 million at a $13.3 billion valuation as our sister publication TechCrunch details. The company just brought on veteran CFO Brian Roberts (who left Lyft during its early public company life), another sign it sees a long runway for growth in the next five years which may lead to an IPO.

Another learning is that economist calls of peak inflation by the first half of the year appear pre-mature. That was one takeaway — at least for me — from earnings reports last week from Bed Bath and Beyond, Constellation Brands and Conagra Brands.

Peep this hot take on inflation from Conagra's veteran CFO Dave Marberger on Yahoo Finance Live:

"For the second quarter our inflation was up 16.5%. I have been in this industry a long time. I have never seen inflation like that. We are seeing cost increases across our materials areas. We buy a lot of animal proteins. Those costs in the quarter were up 70%. We are also seeing inflation in the transportation and logistics markets."

Marberger said the company — maker of Slim Jims and frozen food — has implemented another round of price increases. 

And that brings me to the final lesson for you today. 

We have learned the market really, really, really hates that the Federal Reserve will be jacking up interest rates this year. FAANG [Meta (formerly Facebook), Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Google] stocks are under severe pressure as Treasury yields have climbed higher. Software stocks have been slammed, too. 

The question you need to be asking yourself at the moment is does the market hate Fed rate hikes enough? Looked at another way, has the market properly accounted for the Fed moving faster with rate hikes to get inflation under control? I would argue stocks haven't priced in any rate hikes from the Fed this year or the end of quantitative easing. But obviously that is one person's view and is of course up for debate.

Because dear friends, all of this is likely to be the next major hurdle for stocks — a more heavy handed Fed than the market thinks. 

Here are a couple thoughts on this beginning to circulate Wall Street:

"If the Phillips curve has in fact steepened and the labor market is structurally tighter than it's been in decades, then it will take more than 7 hikes to bring inflation back to 2% within the next 5 years." — Jefferies chief financial economist Aneta Markowska. No clue what the Phillips curve is? Here you go.

"Our economists updated their Fed call to include a March liftoff with a total four hikes this year. They also brought forward the timing of the balance sheet runoff announcement to July. The updated views support our argument for higher rates in 2022, mainly that a) the market is not pricing enough policy tightening and will need to move more in line with the Fed's projections, and b) low term premium is an artifact of the ultra easy central bank policy of yesteryear, and it should quickly self-correct once the accommodations are unwound." — Deutsche Bank's Steven Zeng

"And even though we may not yet be there, attaining something close to the Fed’s definition of maximum employment is now within our sights, and the mitigation of the latest COVID wave and improvement in labor supply should in time get us there. Still, none of these factors obscure the fact that the Fed continues to run behind the curve on policy normalization, and one of the more significant questions for markets over the next couple months will be how quickly, and precisely how, policy makers decide to catch up to conditions. Unfortunately, waiting to act has placed the Fed in an awkward position, where policy normalization now may appear a bit clumsy and difficult for markets to interpret, so watch for greater volatility as this process unfolds." — BlackRock's chief investment officer of global fixed income Rick Rieder

"We believe Fed officials are coming to the same conclusion that the labor market is very tight, making it a tough sell to hold off on the first hike until June, our prior call. We now see liftoff in March, followed by a quarterly pace of hikes thereafter." — JPMorgan chief U.S. economist Michael Feroli

On those dour notes, have a wonderful day. Happy trading!

Odds and ends

Stocks to watch: Colonel Sanders — aka the king of 11 herbs and spices — probably didn’t see this day coming when the first KFC franchise opened in 1952. Today, the fried chicken joint will launch nationwide plant-based chicken from Beyond Meat for a limited-time. As Yahoo Finance's Alexandra Canal reports, this is not the first time the pair have teamed up. This is a very important launch for Beyond Meat, which has seen its stock fall 43% in the past year amid pandemic-related challenges. If the launch goes well, restaurant analyst Peter Saleh at BTIG estimates KFC could be a major sales tailwind for Beyond Meat. Yours truly and Julie Hyman will be talking with Beyond Meat's founder and CEO Ethan Brown and KFC U.S. president Kevin Hochman on Yahoo Finance Live this morning. The now virtual J.P. Morgan Health Care Conference (arguably the most important investing banking conference each year besides Goldman's tech confab) kicks off today, and our senior health care reporter Anjalee Khemlani has it all covered for you. Anjalee will have two market-moving interviews this morning: Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla and Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel. Pfizer shares are up 31% in the past three months, compared to a 30% drop for Moderna (here's what top biotech analyst Hartaj Singh recently told us about Moderna's stock slide).  

Earnings season: I can't decide what I am more excited about — sinking my teeth into some Beyond Meat KFC chicken later on today or the start of earnings season. Although it's a close race, the checkered flag goes to earnings — I love hundreds of earnings reports jammed down my throat essentially over the course of five days. The more intense, the better. All of this fun kicks off this Friday, with earnings from BlackRock, Citigroup, JPMorgan and Wells Fargo hitting the wires. Expectations are high on banks as the rise in yields to kick off 2022 conjures up excitement over net profit margins while investment banking fees are seen staying strong. The KBW Bank ETF is up 10.2% in the first five trading days of the year compared to a 2.1% decline for the S&P 500. That said, expectations are also running hot for earnings season overall. Analysts estimate 15% year-over-year sales growth for S&P 500 companies in the fourth quarter and 20% earnings per share improvement. One element that bears watching this earnings season: how stocks react to slowing sequential growth. Sales and earnings in the third quarter for S&P 500 companies increased 17% and 39%, respectively.

Stats to watch: Far be it from me to pass up great stats that could be easily shared on Twitter, so in the spirit of earnings season here are a few from FactSet that should get you thinking if stock valuations need to come in further to reflect the realities of the pandemic on companies (namely, inflation). Ninety-three S&P 500 companies have issued earnings guidance for the fourth quarter. Of these companies, 56 have released negative earnings guidance and 37 have disclosed positive earnings guidance. More S&P 500 companies are issuing negative earnings guidance than positive earnings guidance for a quarter for the first time since the second quarter of 2020. Already we have witnessed two quarterly duds this month: retailer Bed Bath & Beyond and Slim Jim maker Conagra Brands. On the latter, Conagra's CFO Dave Marberger told me the company continues to deal with DOUBLE-DIGIT percentage inflation. Insane.

The bond market: The 10-year Treasury yield surged to 1.76% by the end of last week, up from 1.52% at the end 2021 (the largest five-day increase since September 2019, says Deutsche Bank). Huge move in five days time, something that brought a warning on risk assets from bond king Jeffrey Gundlach. I think David Kostin, Goldman Sachs chief U.S. equity strategist, put it perfectly in a new note on why you may want to take your cue from the bond market right now if you invest in stocks: "We have previously shown that the speed of rate moves matters for equity returns. Equities typically struggle when the 5-day or 1-month change in nominal or real rates is greater than 2 standard deviations. The magnitude of the recent yield backup qualifies as a 2+ standard deviation event in both cases."

Other business news: Just when it seemed FedEx was turning the corner operationally, whack. "The explosive surge of the COVID-19 Omicron variant has caused a temporary shortage of available crew members and operational staff in the FedEx Express air network. Additionally, severe winter weather across the country has placed a strain on operations," FedEx said in a release. One company definitely not turning any corner is Royal Caribbean. Reuters' reports the cruise line operator is pausing cruises due to Omicron. Business Insider profiled Chris Ronzio, CEO of software company Trainual. Ronzio is reportedly paying workers $5,000 to quit in a clever tactic to retain top talent. Meanwhile, The Wall Street Journal dives into the pressured stock price of mortgage leader Rocket Companies. As a sidebar, here's what Rocket Companies CEO Jay Farner recently told Yahoo Finance. I like where Barron's Avi Salzman is going with this analysis on Robinhood. With the stock down 50% from its July IPO price and new exec hires in the mix, Salzman contends Robinhood may be a turnaround play this year.

Brian Sozzi is an editor-at-large and anchor at Yahoo Finance. Follow Sozzi on Twitter @BrianSozzi and on LinkedIn.

What to watch today

Economy

  • 10:00 a.m. ET: Wholesale inventories, month-over-month, November final (1.2% expected, 1.2% in previous print)

Earnings

  • No notable reports scheduled for release

Politics

  • Enforcement begins today for the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate but the Supreme Court has signaled it may block the new rules soon. Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson said Sunday businesses in his state need not comply “until they get the Supreme Court decision”.

  • In Geneva, talks are underway between U.S. and Russian officials over ongoing tensions with Ukraine. Biden officials continue to weigh economic sanctions against President Vladimir Putin and his country if they choose to invade their neighbor.

Top News

European markets fall as traders watch rising COVID cases and expected rate hikes [Yahoo Finance UK]

Bitcoin: Top 10 'buy the dip' investors [Yahoo Finance UK]

Goldman now expects 4 Fed hikes, sees faster runoff in 2022 [Bloomberg]

IMF says emerging economies must prepare for Fed policy tightening [Reuters]

Yahoo Finance Highlights

Manufacturing 'has an identity crisis,' expert explains as industry job growth slows

US companies plan to ‘do more, not less’ business in China: Ian Bremmer

Young retail investors’ risk appetite shows no signs of being curbed

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Flipboard, and LinkedIn

Recommended Stories

  • Goldman Now Expects Four Fed Hikes, Sees Faster Runoff in 2022

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Combine Delta and OmicronWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameAlexandria Ocasio-Cortez Tests Positive for Covid-19Omicron Study in South Africa Points to End of Acute Pandemic PhaseThe Federal Reserve will likely raise interest rates four time

  • 3 No-Brainer Big Pharma Stocks to Buy in 2022

    Here's why they chose AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX). Prosper Junior Bakiny (AbbVie): The bears have been predicting AbbVie's doom since the company lost patent protection for its blockbuster rheumatoid arthritis drug, Humira, back in 2018. While Humira's sales have been dropping like a rock in international markets, the drug continues to make headway in the U.S. During the third quarter, Humira's domestic sales grew by 10.1% year over year to $4.6 billion.

  • European markets fall as traders watch rising COVID cases and expected rate hikes

    European stock markets had a cautious start on Monday amid a burst of new reported coronavirus cases and the impact of earlier than expected rate hikes in the US.

  • Collect stable income up to 4.1% by being the landlord of GameStop and AMC — gain exposure to red-hot meme stocks without the crazy volatility

    Want exposure to meme stocks without the high risk? Collect their rent.

  • Biotech Stocks Are Due to Bounce Back. This One Stands Out.

    Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a miserable 2021, dropping 7.1% and underperforming the large-cap iShares Biotech ETF by about eight percentage points. This year is already looking better.

  • Biogen’s Alzheimer’s Drug Has a Shot at Redemption This Week. Will It Be Enough?

    The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services is set to release a draft ruling by Wednesday on whether Medicare will cover the Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm.

  • My 3 Highest-Conviction Stocks for 2022

    It's easy to forget about an important point when buying stocks. Every stock you buy gives you partial ownership in a real business. The book provides great insight into how the Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) founder thinks.

  • My 3 Top Biotech Stock Picks for 2022

    Biotech stocks haven't been at their best of late. Investors have been backing away from biotech stocks over the past year for many reasons, including inflationary pressures, the risk of rising interest rates, the threat of fundamental drug pricing reform in the U.S., and the appeal of other high-growth asset classes like cryptocurrency. Savvy investors, in turn, would be wise to take advantage of this broad selloff in biotech.

  • My 3 Top Biopharma Stock Picks for 2022

    Thanks to the dual headwinds of sky-high inflation and the threat of rising interest rates, biopharmaceutical stocks appear poised for a turbulent 2022. Underscoring this point, investors have been dumping risky clinical and early commercial-stage biopharma stocks over the past several weeks in response to these closely intertwined macro variables. This year thus seems destined to be a bona fide "stock-picker's market" for biopharma investors.

  • Is Tesla Stock Headed to $1,400 or $67? Why Predicting Auto Makers’ Performance Is Tricky.

    Ford Motor General Motors Tesla and Rivian Automotive each had price swings of more than 10% during the first trading week of the year. Tesla made the first big move, jumping 13.5% on Monday after the company reported fourth-quarter deliveries of 308,600 vehicles, trouncing estimates and its own record. Next, Ford (F) gained 11.7% on Tuesday after it announced that it would raise production of its first electric pickup, the F-150 Lightning, to 150,000 units a year.

  • This Could Be the Surprising Key to Losing Body Fat, New Study Says

    If you want to lose and keep off extra weight, then you might need to do more than eat well and exercise often. In fact, the surprising key to losing body fat may have more to do with your mental health and awareness.According to a recent study published in Frontiers in Endocrinology, researchers discovered that emotional support and mindfulness have a significant impact on reducing instances of overeating.While working with 42 adults who were primarily women with a body mass index (BMI) of 40 o

  • 10 Dividend Stocks in Adage Capital’s Portfolio

    In this article, we discuss the 10 dividend stocks in Adage Capital’s Portfolio. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Adage Capital’s hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Dividend Stocks in Adage Capital’s Portfolio. Adage Capital Management is a Boston-based asset management firm co-founded by Phill Gross and Robert Atchinson. The fund […]

  • Bond Selloff Rattles Markets

    A slide in bond prices has pushed the 10-year Treasury yield to its highest level since early 2020.

  • If You Own This Stock, It's a Good Time to Sell

    Owning GameStop's (NYSE: GME) stock last year was like taking a ride on one of the wildest roller coasters. After all, the share price can increase quite a bit over a short period, as seen with GameStop. If you examine it closely, you'll see that GameStop faces continuing challenges that put these goals in question.

  • China Moves to Give State Firms More Power: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- There’s growing evidence that China is encouraging state-owned property developers to take market share from stressed rivals to limit the spread of contagion from the debt-stricken industry.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Combine Delta and OmicronWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameAlexandria Ocasio-Cortez Tests Positive for Covid-19Omicron Study in South Africa Point

  • Molecular Partners Stock Surges as Novartis Plans to License Covid-19 Drug

    Novartis says it will license antiviral Covid-19 treatment ensovibep from Molecular Partners following positive trial results.

  • Seeking at Least 6% Dividend Yield? Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    One thing is certain already: the market environment for 2022 will not be the same as that in 2021. This may or may not be good for investors, per se, but like every shift in market conditions, it will present opportunities for those prepared to grasp them. Some factors are just reruns. COVID is rearing its ugly head again, threatening us with lockdowns and shutdowns. That’s running against the grain of a resurgent economy, an economy that is trying to gain more traction – but it’s facing headwi

  • 3 beaten-down Warren Buffett stocks poised to pop in 2022, if you're looking for bargains amid all-time highs

    Scared of sky-high stock prices? These dirt-cheap stocks are good bets for 2022.

  • ‘Bond King’ Jeffery Gundlach predicts the dollar will dive — which means these 3 assets could shine

    The billionaire investor expects the U.S. dollar to "slip pretty mightily."

  • Bitcoin: Top 10 'buy the dip' investors

    From Elon Musk to Jack Dorsey, and Ark Investment's Cathie Wood, here's how world's top crypto believers gathered more bitcoin when it was falling.