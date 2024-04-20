Prologis (NYSE: PLD) is the largest real estate investment trust in the market, but the logistics real estate giant could still have lots of upside potential. Not only that, but the stock is down by about 20% from its recent highs. In this video, I'll give the details about why I'm finally planning to add Prologis to my portfolio.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of April 17, 2024. The video was published on April 18, 2024.

Should you invest $1,000 in Prologis right now?

Before you buy stock in Prologis, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Prologis wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $518,784!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 15, 2024

Matt Frankel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Prologis. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $90 calls on Prologis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Matthew Frankel is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

Here's the Top Stock on My Watch List Right Now – I Can't Believe How Cheap It Has Become was originally published by The Motley Fool