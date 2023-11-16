Here's What We Like About United U-LI Corporation Berhad's (KLSE:ULICORP) Upcoming Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that United U-LI Corporation Berhad (KLSE:ULICORP) is about to go ex-dividend in just four days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Accordingly, United U-LI Corporation Berhad investors that purchase the stock on or after the 21st of November will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 18th of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM0.02 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of RM0.08 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, United U-LI Corporation Berhad has a trailing yield of 4.5% on the current stock price of MYR1.79. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether United U-LI Corporation Berhad's dividend is reliable and sustainable. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. That's why it's good to see United U-LI Corporation Berhad paying out a modest 35% of its earnings. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Fortunately, it paid out only 25% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's positive to see that United U-LI Corporation Berhad's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Fortunately for readers, United U-LI Corporation Berhad's earnings per share have been growing at 16% a year for the past five years. Earnings per share are growing rapidly and the company is keeping more than half of its earnings within the business; an attractive combination which could suggest the company is focused on reinvesting to grow earnings further. This will make it easier to fund future growth efforts and we think this is an attractive combination - plus the dividend can always be increased later.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. United U-LI Corporation Berhad has delivered 15% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid United U-LI Corporation Berhad? It's great that United U-LI Corporation Berhad is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's disappointing to see the dividend has been cut at least once in the past, but as things stand now, the low payout ratio suggests a conservative approach to dividends, which we like. United U-LI Corporation Berhad looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

In light of that, while United U-LI Corporation Berhad has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for United U-LI Corporation Berhad and you should be aware of these before buying any shares.

