Here's What To Make Of Ventia Services Group's (ASX:VNT) Decelerating Rates Of Return

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. That's why when we briefly looked at Ventia Services Group's (ASX:VNT) ROCE trend, we were pretty happy with what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Ventia Services Group is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = AU$252m ÷ (AU$2.9b - AU$1.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, Ventia Services Group has an ROCE of 16%. That's a pretty standard return and it's in line with the industry average of 16%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Ventia Services Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Ventia Services Group here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

The trend of ROCE doesn't stand out much, but returns on a whole are decent. Over the past four years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 16% and the business has deployed 74% more capital into its operations. Since 16% is a moderate ROCE though, it's good to see a business can continue to reinvest at these decent rates of return. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

On a separate but related note, it's important to know that Ventia Services Group has a current liabilities to total assets ratio of 44%, which we'd consider pretty high. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

The Key Takeaway

To sum it up, Ventia Services Group has simply been reinvesting capital steadily, at those decent rates of return. Therefore it's no surprise that shareholders have earned a respectable 12% return if they held over the last year. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we still believe the stock deserves further research.

On a final note, we've found 2 warning signs for Ventia Services Group that we think you should be aware of.

