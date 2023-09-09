Here's What To Make Of Waste Connections' (NYSE:WCN) Decelerating Rates Of Return

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after investigating Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Waste Connections is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.085 = US$1.3b ÷ (US$17b - US$1.5b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Waste Connections has an ROCE of 8.5%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 8.5%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Waste Connections compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Waste Connections here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

The returns on capital haven't changed much for Waste Connections in recent years. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 8.5% and the business has deployed 42% more capital into its operations. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

In Conclusion...

Long story short, while Waste Connections has been reinvesting its capital, the returns that it's generating haven't increased. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 81% over the last five years. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

