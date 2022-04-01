The 'Game of Thrones' prequel, 'House of the Dragon,' finally has a release date—here's how to watch

Emma D'Arcy and Matt Smith play Targaryens in the 'Game of Thrones' prequel.

Fire and blood reign once more. Game of Thrones’ tumultuous final season ended in 2019, but the story doesn’t end at George R. R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire saga. In 2018, Martin released a book called Fire & Blood that documented the rise of the Targaryen family, and the book was quickly revealed to have been picked up for adaptation by HBO, under the title House of the Dragon.

HBO recently unveiled that the series will premiere this summer, on August 21, 2022. You can catch House of the Dragon when it releases, as well as the original 8 seasons of Game of Thrones, on HBO Max.

How can you stream the House of the Dragon when it arrives?

You can stream House of the Dragon when it premieres on August 21, 2022 with an HBO Max subscription. HBO Max is currently only available in the United States and certain U.S. territories, and can be accessed with an internet connection through Android products, Roku, Chromecast, iOS, some gaming consoles, and certain smart TV platforms.

HBO Max is home to HBO films and series, Max Original series and films, DC movies and shows, TCM content, the Adult Swim Collection, Studio Ghibli films, Cartoon Network’s vast catalogue, the Sesame Workshop collection, Looney Tunes, and more. The platform is constantly releasing new content, such as Allen v Farrow, season 2 of His Dark Materials, The King of Staten Island, and more.

What will House of the Dragon be about?

The future of the franchise lies in the past. The next story set in the Game of Thrones universe will occur 300 years before the events of the first season of Game of Thrones and features the reign of the Targaryen family in early Westeros. Martin and Ryan Condal will executive produce the series, which stars Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower, and more.

In terms of what we know about the series, Rhaenyra and Daemon Targaryen (ancestors to prominent GoT character Daenerys Targaryen) were key players in the Targaryen civil war that would become the Dance of the Dragons, so it’s likely that the first series will help set those events in motion. Other familiar names and Houses line the roster for the show, as well as lesser-known Houses like House Velaryon, House Highwater, and more.

The final season of Game of Thrones left some fans disappointed by what many considered to be an unsatisfying ending. House of the Dragon will likely seek to place emphasis on elements of the original series that were successful (the dragons, of course) and provide a refreshing return to the world of Westeros for fans.

How can you sign up for HBO Max?

HBO Max is home to all HBO original movies and series, as well as a library of popular films and shows, including Wonder Woman 1984 and the upcoming Matrix 4. You can sign up for HBO Max on its own and access it through HBO’s website, or download the app to supported devices through your TV, digital, or mobile provider. A standalone HBO Max subscription starts at $14.99/month.

HBO Max is home to HBO content and series such as Insecure, Watchmen, Succession, and Euphoria. The platform hosts movies, series, and documentaries from many other sources, from films like Howl’s Moving Castle, The Matrix, Ocean’s 8, Wonder Woman, and the Lord of the Rings trilogy to series like Doctor Who, Courage the Cowardly Dog, Steven Universe, and many more.

