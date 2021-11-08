Here's how to watch the 'Dexter' revival, 'Dexter: New Blood'

The 'Dexter' revival is here.

Everyone’s favorite serial killer returns for a revival miniseries called Dexter: New Blood, a continuation of the popular series Dexter. Eight years after the end of the original series, Dexter is returning to television, phone and computer screens in the form of a limited series on Showtime.

Michael C. Hall will return as Dexter alongside characters old and new. The revival, titled Dexter: New Blood, is already airing on Showtime. You can catch new episodes every Sunday, and the first episode is currently available with the next episode premiering on November 14, 2021.

Where can you watch Dexter: New Blood?

You can stream Dexter: New Blood on Showtime. Showtime is available in the United States via cable provider or app, which can be downloaded on Roku, Amazon products, Apple products, Google, LG Smart TVs, Samsung Smart TVs and XBOX One. You can also subscribe to Showtime as an additional streaming function of services like Amazon Prime, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, Hulu, YouTubeTV and more.

Showtime is home to popular series like Shameless, Desus and Mero, Billions, The Borgias, House of Lies, The L Word, Penny Dreadful and Twin Peaks. The network has several exciting series coming up, including the next installment of Dexter, Yellowjackets and more

If you want to get caught up on all eight seasons of the original run of Dexter, you can catch those on Showtime.

What is Dexter: New Blood about?

The original series of Dexter follows Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall), a forensic technician who moonlights as a vigilante serial killer in Miami, tracking down guilty individuals who evade the law. The series also features Debra Morgan (Jennifer Carpenter) and Maria LaGuerta (Lauren Velez) as friends and allies of Dexter. The original series ended after eight seasons in 2013, with Dexter having fled his old life for Oregon.

The revival series, Dexter: New Blood will consist of 10 episodes set in a new location to the Dexter universe: Iron Lake, New York, a fictional town. At the end of the last season, Dexter was revealed to have faked his own death. The revival will take place ten years after those events, and will follow Dexter as he contends with his Dark Passenger in a new place. The trailer also features the arrival of Harrison, Dexter's son, so it's likely the series will explore the interplay between Dexter's past and present.

You can catch the first episode of Dexter: New Blood and the rest of the series as it airs on Sundays at 9 PM ET on Showtime.

How can you sign up for Showtime?

You can sign up for Showtime through the Showtime website. Upon signing up you get access to a 30-day free trial, after which point the subscription to Showtime costs $10.99/month . A Showtime account will allow you to stream series and shows, download full episodes and movies, and access live streaming content through the platform. Showtime is also available through many cable providers as an additional streaming channel and can be added onto services like Amazon Prime and Hulu for a similar cost to a standalone Showtime subscription. You can download the Showtime app on compatible Apple, Android, Samsung, Amazon and Roku devices as well as PS4, Oculus and XBOX One.

Showtime will give you access to Dexter: New Blood, as well as shows like The Affair, Californication, Patrick Melrose, The L Word: Generation Q and Episodes; movies like Mamma Mia!, 1917 and Pretty in Pink; docuseries from Vice, MMA boxing and more.

