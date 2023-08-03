Here's What To Make Of Weir Group's (LON:WEIR) Decelerating Rates Of Return

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Weir Group (LON:WEIR) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Weir Group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = UK£348m ÷ (UK£3.9b - UK£868m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Weir Group has an ROCE of 12%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 14% generated by the Machinery industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Weir Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From Weir Group's ROCE Trend?

Over the past five years, Weir Group's ROCE and capital employed have both remained mostly flat. It's not uncommon to see this when looking at a mature and stable business that isn't re-investing its earnings because it has likely passed that phase of the business cycle. With that in mind, unless investment picks up again in the future, we wouldn't expect Weir Group to be a multi-bagger going forward. This probably explains why Weir Group is paying out 33% of its income to shareholders in the form of dividends. Unless businesses have highly compelling growth opportunities, they'll typically return some money to shareholders.

One more thing to note, even though ROCE has remained relatively flat over the last five years, the reduction in current liabilities to 22% of total assets, is good to see from a business owner's perspective. Effectively suppliers now fund less of the business, which can lower some elements of risk.

What We Can Learn From Weir Group's ROCE

In a nutshell, Weir Group has been trudging along with the same returns from the same amount of capital over the last five years. Unsurprisingly, the stock has only gained 2.1% over the last five years, which potentially indicates that investors are accounting for this going forward. So if you're looking for a multi-bagger, the underlying trends indicate you may have better chances elsewhere.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with Weir Group and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

