Here's what's being built next to the new Kessler's Diamonds in Grand Chute | The Buzz

GRAND CHUTE - You'll no longer have to choose between coffee, doughnuts or ice cream as a combined Dunkin' Donuts and Baskin-Robbins location is set to come to Grand Chute.

While there is already a Baskin-Robbins in the area, 3421 N. Ballard Road, as well as a Dunkin' Donuts, W3208 County KK, the city lacks a location for the famously combined companies.

The future location of Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins Thursday, March 14, 2024, at 4295 W. College Avenue in Grand Chute, Wisconsin. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.

On Jan. 16, The Town of Grand Chute plan commission approved the site plan for the 2,407 square-foot building at 4295 W. College Ave. It will be constructed west of the new Kessler's Diamonds, which is replacing a former Outback Steakhouse location. The two buildings will share parking and private utilities.

Community development director, Mike Patza said plans for construction have been submitted to the town and are currently under review. Permits for construction have not been issued and there is no definitive timeline on when the project will start or be completed.

