Here's What's Concerning About a2 Milk's (NZSE:ATM) Returns On Capital

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think a2 Milk (NZSE:ATM) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on a2 Milk is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = NZ$187m ÷ (NZ$1.7b - NZ$415m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, a2 Milk has an ROCE of 15%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 9.7% generated by the Food industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for a2 Milk compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From a2 Milk's ROCE Trend?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at a2 Milk, we didn't gain much confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 55%, but since then they've fallen to 15%. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

The Bottom Line On a2 Milk's ROCE

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for a2 Milk. These growth trends haven't led to growth returns though, since the stock has fallen 51% over the last five years. As a result, we'd recommend researching this stock further to uncover what other fundamentals of the business can show us.

While a2 Milk doesn't shine too bright in this respect, it's still worth seeing if the company is trading at attractive prices. You can find that out with our FREE intrinsic value estimation on our platform.

