Here's What's Concerning About AirSculpt Technologies' (NASDAQ:AIRS) Returns On Capital

When we're researching a company, it's sometimes hard to find the warning signs, but there are some financial metrics that can help spot trouble early. Businesses in decline often have two underlying trends, firstly, a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining base of capital employed. This combination can tell you that not only is the company investing less, it's earning less on what it does invest. On that note, looking into AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS), we weren't too upbeat about how things were going.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on AirSculpt Technologies is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0023 = US$437k ÷ (US$217m - US$24m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, AirSculpt Technologies has an ROCE of 0.2%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Healthcare industry average of 9.7%.

In the above chart we have measured AirSculpt Technologies' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

We are a bit worried about the trend of returns on capital at AirSculpt Technologies. Unfortunately the returns on capital have diminished from the 3.2% that they were earning three years ago. Meanwhile, capital employed in the business has stayed roughly the flat over the period. Companies that exhibit these attributes tend to not be shrinking, but they can be mature and facing pressure on their margins from competition. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect AirSculpt Technologies to turn into a multi-bagger.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, it's unfortunate that AirSculpt Technologies is generating lower returns from the same amount of capital. It should come as no surprise then that the stock has fallen 28% over the last year, so it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. Unless there is a shift to a more positive trajectory in these metrics, we would look elsewhere.

