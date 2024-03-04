Here's What's Concerning About AppFolio's (NASDAQ:APPF) Returns On Capital

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on AppFolio is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.026 = US$8.8m ÷ (US$409m - US$70m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

So, AppFolio has an ROCE of 2.6%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Software industry average of 7.7%.

In the above chart we have measured AppFolio's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering AppFolio for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at AppFolio doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 13%, but since then they've fallen to 2.6%. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

The Bottom Line On AppFolio's ROCE

While returns have fallen for AppFolio in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. And the stock has done incredibly well with a 242% return over the last five years, so long term investors are no doubt ecstatic with that result. So should these growth trends continue, we'd be optimistic on the stock going forward.

On a final note, we've found 2 warning signs for AppFolio that we think you should be aware of.

