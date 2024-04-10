Here's What's Concerning About Badger Infrastructure Solutions' (TSE:BDGI) Returns On Capital

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Badger Infrastructure Solutions is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = US$62m ÷ (US$633m - US$138m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Thus, Badger Infrastructure Solutions has an ROCE of 13%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 12% generated by the Construction industry.

In the above chart we have measured Badger Infrastructure Solutions' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free analyst report for Badger Infrastructure Solutions .

How Are Returns Trending?

In terms of Badger Infrastructure Solutions' historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 20% over the last five years. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

The Bottom Line

While returns have fallen for Badger Infrastructure Solutions in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. These trends are starting to be recognized by investors since the stock has delivered a 28% gain to shareholders who've held over the last five years. So this stock may still be an appealing investment opportunity, if other fundamentals prove to be sound.

Like most companies, Badger Infrastructure Solutions does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

