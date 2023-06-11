Here's What's Concerning About BMTC Group's (TSE:GBT) Returns On Capital

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Although, when we looked at BMTC Group (TSE:GBT), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on BMTC Group is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.093 = CA$44m ÷ (CA$582m - CA$112m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2023).

Therefore, BMTC Group has an ROCE of 9.3%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 9.5%, it's still a low return by itself.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how BMTC Group has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For BMTC Group Tell Us?

In terms of BMTC Group's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 29% over the last five years. And considering revenue has dropped while employing more capital, we'd be cautious. If this were to continue, you might be looking at a company that is trying to reinvest for growth but is actually losing market share since sales haven't increased.

On a related note, BMTC Group has decreased its current liabilities to 19% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

In Conclusion...

We're a bit apprehensive about BMTC Group because despite more capital being deployed in the business, returns on that capital and sales have both fallen. In spite of that, the stock has delivered a 13% return to shareholders who held over the last five years. Either way, we aren't huge fans of the current trends and so with that we think you might find better investments elsewhere.

BMTC Group does have some risks though, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for BMTC Group that you might be interested in.

