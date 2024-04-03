Here's What's Concerning About Bright Horizons Family Solutions' (NYSE:BFAM) Returns On Capital

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Although, when we looked at Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Bright Horizons Family Solutions is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.052 = US$160m ÷ (US$3.9b - US$799m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

So, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has an ROCE of 5.2%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Consumer Services industry average of 7.6%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Bright Horizons Family Solutions compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free analyst report for Bright Horizons Family Solutions .

How Are Returns Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Bright Horizons Family Solutions doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 12% over the last five years. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

The Bottom Line On Bright Horizons Family Solutions' ROCE

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Bright Horizons Family Solutions is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. And there could be an opportunity here if other metrics look good too, because the stock has declined 13% in the last five years. As a result, we'd recommend researching this stock further to uncover what other fundamentals of the business can show us.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Bright Horizons Family Solutions, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

