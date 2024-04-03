Here's What's Concerning About Capri Holdings' (NYSE:CPRI) Returns On Capital

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after investigating Capri Holdings (NYSE:CPRI), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Capri Holdings, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.075 = US$438m ÷ (US$7.6b - US$1.8b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Therefore, Capri Holdings has an ROCE of 7.5%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Luxury industry average of 12%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Capri Holdings compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free analyst report for Capri Holdings .

What Can We Tell From Capri Holdings' ROCE Trend?

In terms of Capri Holdings' historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 20% over the last five years. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

The Bottom Line

In summary, Capri Holdings is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. Unsurprisingly then, the total return to shareholders over the last five years has been flat. Therefore based on the analysis done in this article, we don't think Capri Holdings has the makings of a multi-bagger.

Capri Holdings does have some risks though, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Capri Holdings that you might be interested in.

