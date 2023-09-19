Here's What's Concerning About Cicor Technologies' (VTX:CICN) Returns On Capital

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Having said that, from a first glance at Cicor Technologies (VTX:CICN) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Cicor Technologies, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.063 = CHF18m ÷ (CHF405m - CHF126m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Cicor Technologies has an ROCE of 6.3%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Electronic industry average of 16%.

In the above chart we have measured Cicor Technologies' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

In terms of Cicor Technologies' historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 6.3% from 9.7% five years ago. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

What We Can Learn From Cicor Technologies' ROCE

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Cicor Technologies is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. These trends don't appear to have influenced returns though, because the total return from the stock has been mostly flat over the last five years. As a result, we'd recommend researching this stock further to uncover what other fundamentals of the business can show us.

Like most companies, Cicor Technologies does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

