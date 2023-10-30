Here's What's Concerning About Colgate-Palmolive's (NYSE:CL) Returns On Capital

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So while Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) has a high ROCE right now, lets see what we can decipher from how returns are changing.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Colgate-Palmolive is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.31 = US$3.5b ÷ (US$16b - US$4.6b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, Colgate-Palmolive has an ROCE of 31%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Household Products industry average of 16%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Colgate-Palmolive compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From Colgate-Palmolive's ROCE Trend?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Colgate-Palmolive doesn't inspire confidence. While it's comforting that the ROCE is high, five years ago it was 44%. However it looks like Colgate-Palmolive might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

Our Take On Colgate-Palmolive's ROCE

In summary, Colgate-Palmolive is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. Unsurprisingly, the stock has only gained 34% over the last five years, which potentially indicates that investors are accounting for this going forward. As a result, if you're hunting for a multi-bagger, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

Like most companies, Colgate-Palmolive does come with some risks, and we've found 3 warning signs that you should be aware of.

