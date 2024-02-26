Here's What's Concerning About Dow's (NYSE:DOW) Returns On Capital

Ignoring the stock price of a company, what are the underlying trends that tell us a business is past the growth phase? Businesses in decline often have two underlying trends, firstly, a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining base of capital employed. Basically the company is earning less on its investments and it is also reducing its total assets. So after we looked into Dow (NYSE:DOW), the trends above didn't look too great.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Dow is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.055 = US$2.6b ÷ (US$58b - US$10.0b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

So, Dow has an ROCE of 5.5%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Chemicals industry average of 10%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Dow compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free analyst report for Dow .

What Does the ROCE Trend For Dow Tell Us?

We are a bit anxious about the trends of ROCE at Dow. Unfortunately, returns have declined substantially over the last five years to the 5.5% we see today. On top of that, the business is utilizing 30% less capital within its operations. The fact that both are shrinking is an indication that the business is going through some tough times. If these underlying trends continue, we wouldn't be too optimistic going forward.

Our Take On Dow's ROCE

In short, lower returns and decreasing amounts capital employed in the business doesn't fill us with confidence. Investors must expect better things on the horizon though because the stock has risen 4.9% in the last three years. Either way, we aren't huge fans of the current trends and so with that we think you might find better investments elsewhere.

