Here's What's Concerning About My E.G. Services Berhad's (KLSE:MYEG) Returns On Capital

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after investigating My E.G. Services Berhad (KLSE:MYEG), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on My E.G. Services Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.17 = RM415m ÷ (RM2.8b - RM359m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, My E.G. Services Berhad has an ROCE of 17%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Professional Services industry average of 10% it's much better.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for My E.G. Services Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for My E.G. Services Berhad.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

In terms of My E.G. Services Berhad's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 36% over the last five years. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

On a side note, My E.G. Services Berhad has done well to pay down its current liabilities to 13% of total assets. That could partly explain why the ROCE has dropped. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE.

The Bottom Line

To conclude, we've found that My E.G. Services Berhad is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. And investors may be recognizing these trends since the stock has only returned a total of 33% to shareholders over the last five years. Therefore, if you're looking for a multi-bagger, we'd propose looking at other options.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with My E.G. Services Berhad and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

