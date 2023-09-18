Here's What's Concerning About Econ Healthcare (Asia)'s (Catalist:EHG) Returns On Capital

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Econ Healthcare (Asia) (Catalist:EHG) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Econ Healthcare (Asia):

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.066 = S$5.3m ÷ (S$99m - S$19m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Therefore, Econ Healthcare (Asia) has an ROCE of 6.6%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Healthcare industry average of 8.6%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Econ Healthcare (Asia)'s ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Econ Healthcare (Asia) has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Econ Healthcare (Asia) Tell Us?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Econ Healthcare (Asia) doesn't inspire confidence. Around three years ago the returns on capital were 11%, but since then they've fallen to 6.6%. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

Our Take On Econ Healthcare (Asia)'s ROCE

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Econ Healthcare (Asia) is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. However, total returns to shareholders over the last year have been flat, which could indicate these growth trends potentially aren't accounted for yet by investors. So we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the trends look encouraging.

