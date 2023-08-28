Here's What's Concerning About Erlebnis Akademie's (FRA:EAD) Returns On Capital

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after investigating Erlebnis Akademie (FRA:EAD), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Erlebnis Akademie is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0039 = €231k ÷ (€61m - €1.5m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Erlebnis Akademie has an ROCE of 0.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Hospitality industry average of 6.0%.

In the above chart we have measured Erlebnis Akademie's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Erlebnis Akademie here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

In terms of Erlebnis Akademie's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 0.4% from 4.9% five years ago. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

The Key Takeaway

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Erlebnis Akademie. However, despite the promising trends, the stock has fallen 63% over the last five years, so there might be an opportunity here for astute investors. So we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the trends look encouraging.

