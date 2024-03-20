Here's What's Concerning About Estée Lauder Companies' (NYSE:EL) Returns On Capital

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after investigating Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Estée Lauder Companies, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.061 = US$1.0b ÷ (US$23b - US$6.6b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Therefore, Estée Lauder Companies has an ROCE of 6.1%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Personal Products industry average of 16%.

Check out our latest analysis for Estée Lauder Companies

roce

In the above chart we have measured Estée Lauder Companies' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Estée Lauder Companies for free.

So How Is Estée Lauder Companies' ROCE Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Estée Lauder Companies doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 27%, but since then they've fallen to 6.1%. However it looks like Estée Lauder Companies might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

Story continues

The Bottom Line On Estée Lauder Companies' ROCE

To conclude, we've found that Estée Lauder Companies is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. Additionally, the stock's total return to shareholders over the last five years has been flat, which isn't too surprising. In any case, the stock doesn't have these traits of a multi-bagger discussed above, so if that's what you're looking for, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

On a final note, we found 4 warning signs for Estée Lauder Companies (2 are a bit unpleasant) you should be aware of.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.