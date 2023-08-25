Here's What's Concerning About Eversafe Rubber Berhad's (KLSE:ESAFE) Returns On Capital

If we're looking to avoid a business that is in decline, what are the trends that can warn us ahead of time? A business that's potentially in decline often shows two trends, a return on capital employed (ROCE) that's declining, and a base of capital employed that's also declining. This reveals that the company isn't compounding shareholder wealth because returns are falling and its net asset base is shrinking. On that note, looking into Eversafe Rubber Berhad (KLSE:ESAFE), we weren't too upbeat about how things were going.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Eversafe Rubber Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.023 = RM2.0m ÷ (RM125m - RM41m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Eversafe Rubber Berhad has an ROCE of 2.3%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Auto Components industry average of 12%.

roce

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Eversafe Rubber Berhad's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Eversafe Rubber Berhad Tell Us?

In terms of Eversafe Rubber Berhad's historical ROCE movements, the trend doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, the ROCE was 3.6% five years ago, but since then it has dropped noticeably. And on the capital employed front, the business is utilizing roughly the same amount of capital as it was back then. Companies that exhibit these attributes tend to not be shrinking, but they can be mature and facing pressure on their margins from competition. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect Eversafe Rubber Berhad to turn into a multi-bagger.

The Key Takeaway

All in all, the lower returns from the same amount of capital employed aren't exactly signs of a compounding machine. Investors must expect better things on the horizon though because the stock has risen 4.5% in the last five years. Either way, we aren't huge fans of the current trends and so with that we think you might find better investments elsewhere.

