Here's What's Concerning About Excel Force MSC Berhad's (KLSE:EFORCE) Returns On Capital

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at Excel Force MSC Berhad (KLSE:EFORCE) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Excel Force MSC Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = RM12m ÷ (RM117m - RM9.1m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, Excel Force MSC Berhad has an ROCE of 11%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Software industry average of 13%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Excel Force MSC Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Excel Force MSC Berhad's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Excel Force MSC Berhad doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 15% over the last five years. Given the business is employing more capital while revenue has slipped, this is a bit concerning. This could mean that the business is losing its competitive advantage or market share, because while more money is being put into ventures, it's actually producing a lower return - "less bang for their buck" per se.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, we're somewhat concerned by Excel Force MSC Berhad's diminishing returns on increasing amounts of capital. In spite of that, the stock has delivered a 37% return to shareholders who held over the last five years. Regardless, we don't like the trends as they are and if they persist, we think you might find better investments elsewhere.

One more thing, we've spotted 2 warning signs facing Excel Force MSC Berhad that you might find interesting.

