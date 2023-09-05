Here's What's Concerning About Globus Medical's (NYSE:GMED) Returns On Capital

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after investigating Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Globus Medical:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = US$248m ÷ (US$2.2b - US$155m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Globus Medical has an ROCE of 12%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 9.7% generated by the Medical Equipment industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Globus Medical compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Globus Medical.

The Trend Of ROCE

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Globus Medical, we didn't gain much confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 16% over the last five years. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

What We Can Learn From Globus Medical's ROCE

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Globus Medical. These trends are starting to be recognized by investors since the stock has delivered a 1.1% gain to shareholders who've held over the last five years. So this stock may still be an appealing investment opportunity, if other fundamentals prove to be sound.

