Here's What's Concerning About GTN's (ASX:GTN) Returns On Capital

When it comes to investing, there are some useful financial metrics that can warn us when a business is potentially in trouble. When we see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) in conjunction with a declining base of capital employed, that's often how a mature business shows signs of aging. Ultimately this means that the company is earning less per dollar invested and on top of that, it's shrinking its base of capital employed. So after we looked into GTN (ASX:GTN), the trends above didn't look too great.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on GTN is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0018 = AU$500k ÷ (AU$318m - AU$40m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, GTN has an ROCE of 0.2%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Media industry average of 10%.

In the above chart we have measured GTN's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for GTN.

What Can We Tell From GTN's ROCE Trend?

We are a bit worried about the trend of returns on capital at GTN. About five years ago, returns on capital were 9.3%, however they're now substantially lower than that as we saw above. Meanwhile, capital employed in the business has stayed roughly the flat over the period. Companies that exhibit these attributes tend to not be shrinking, but they can be mature and facing pressure on their margins from competition. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect GTN to turn into a multi-bagger.

Our Take On GTN's ROCE

In summary, it's unfortunate that GTN is generating lower returns from the same amount of capital. We expect this has contributed to the stock plummeting 78% during the last five years. With underlying trends that aren't great in these areas, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

On a final note, we've found 2 warning signs for GTN that we think you should be aware of.

