Here's What's Concerning About Hecla Mining's (NYSE:HL) Returns On Capital

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Although, when we looked at Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Hecla Mining, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0096 = US$27m ÷ (US$2.9b - US$151m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Hecla Mining has an ROCE of 1.0%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Metals and Mining industry average of 10%.

In the above chart we have measured Hecla Mining's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Hecla Mining here for free.

What Can We Tell From Hecla Mining's ROCE Trend?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Hecla Mining, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 1.0% from 3.8% five years ago. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

The Bottom Line

In summary, Hecla Mining is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 67% over the last five years. But if the trajectory of these underlying trends continue, we think the likelihood of it being a multi-bagger from here isn't high.

On a separate note, we've found 1 warning sign for Hecla Mining you'll probably want to know about.

