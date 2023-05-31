Here's What's Concerning About Hotel Properties' (SGX:H15) Returns On Capital

To avoid investing in a business that's in decline, there's a few financial metrics that can provide early indications of aging. A business that's potentially in decline often shows two trends, a return on capital employed (ROCE) that's declining, and a base of capital employed that's also declining. This indicates the company is producing less profit from its investments and its total assets are decreasing. In light of that, from a first glance at Hotel Properties (SGX:H15), we've spotted some signs that it could be struggling, so let's investigate.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Hotel Properties:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.01 = S$36m ÷ (S$3.8b - S$377m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, Hotel Properties has an ROCE of 1.0%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Hospitality industry average of 4.2%.

In the above chart we have measured Hotel Properties' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

We are a bit worried about the trend of returns on capital at Hotel Properties. To be more specific, the ROCE was 2.9% five years ago, but since then it has dropped noticeably. Meanwhile, capital employed in the business has stayed roughly the flat over the period. Companies that exhibit these attributes tend to not be shrinking, but they can be mature and facing pressure on their margins from competition. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on Hotel Properties becoming one if things continue as they have.

The Bottom Line

In the end, the trend of lower returns on the same amount of capital isn't typically an indication that we're looking at a growth stock. Investors must expect better things on the horizon though because the stock has risen 1.7% in the last five years. Either way, we aren't huge fans of the current trends and so with that we think you might find better investments elsewhere.

Hotel Properties does come with some risks though, we found 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is a bit unpleasant...

