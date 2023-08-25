Here's What's Concerning About Imaspro Corporation Berhad's (KLSE:IMASPRO) Returns On Capital

If you're looking at a mature business that's past the growth phase, what are some of the underlying trends that pop up? Typically, we'll see the trend of both return on capital employed (ROCE) declining and this usually coincides with a decreasing amount of capital employed. Trends like this ultimately mean the business is reducing its investments and also earning less on what it has invested. And from a first read, things don't look too good at Imaspro Corporation Berhad (KLSE:IMASPRO), so let's see why.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Imaspro Corporation Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.021 = RM2.6m ÷ (RM138m - RM9.8m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Imaspro Corporation Berhad has an ROCE of 2.1%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Chemicals industry average of 7.7%.

See our latest analysis for Imaspro Corporation Berhad

roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Imaspro Corporation Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Imaspro Corporation Berhad's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Imaspro Corporation Berhad Tell Us?

There is reason to be cautious about Imaspro Corporation Berhad, given the returns are trending downwards. About five years ago, returns on capital were 5.7%, however they're now substantially lower than that as we saw above. On top of that, it's worth noting that the amount of capital employed within the business has remained relatively steady. Companies that exhibit these attributes tend to not be shrinking, but they can be mature and facing pressure on their margins from competition. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect Imaspro Corporation Berhad to turn into a multi-bagger.

Story continues

What We Can Learn From Imaspro Corporation Berhad's ROCE

In summary, it's unfortunate that Imaspro Corporation Berhad is generating lower returns from the same amount of capital. Since the stock has skyrocketed 169% over the last five years, it looks like investors have high expectations of the stock. Regardless, we don't feel too comfortable with the fundamentals so we'd be steering clear of this stock for now.

On a separate note, we've found 2 warning signs for Imaspro Corporation Berhad you'll probably want to know about.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.