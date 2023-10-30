Here's What's Concerning About Infas Holding's (FRA:IFS) Returns On Capital

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Infas Holding (FRA:IFS) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Infas Holding:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.065 = €2.3m ÷ (€54m - €19m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Infas Holding has an ROCE of 6.5%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Media industry average of 9.6%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Infas Holding's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Infas Holding, check out these free graphs here.

So How Is Infas Holding's ROCE Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Infas Holding doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 6.5% from 27% five years ago. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

In Conclusion...

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Infas Holding. In light of this, the stock has only gained 0.3% over the last five years. So this stock may still be an appealing investment opportunity, if other fundamentals prove to be sound.

Infas Holding does have some risks, we noticed 2 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

