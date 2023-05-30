Here's What's Concerning About Kinaxis' (TSE:KXS) Returns On Capital

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Kinaxis, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.022 = US$11m ÷ (US$650m - US$168m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

So, Kinaxis has an ROCE of 2.2%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Software industry average of 10%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Kinaxis compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Kinaxis.

What Can We Tell From Kinaxis' ROCE Trend?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Kinaxis, we didn't gain much confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 16%, but since then they've fallen to 2.2%. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

In Conclusion...

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Kinaxis. And the stock has done incredibly well with a 118% return over the last five years, so long term investors are no doubt ecstatic with that result. So should these growth trends continue, we'd be optimistic on the stock going forward.

Like most companies, Kinaxis does come with some risks, and we've found 3 warning signs that you should be aware of.

