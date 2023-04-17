Here's What's Concerning About KUB Malaysia Berhad's (KLSE:KUB) Returns On Capital

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think KUB Malaysia Berhad (KLSE:KUB) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for KUB Malaysia Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.044 = RM24m ÷ (RM601m - RM72m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, KUB Malaysia Berhad has an ROCE of 4.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Oil and Gas industry average of 14%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for KUB Malaysia Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how KUB Malaysia Berhad has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

When we looked at the ROCE trend at KUB Malaysia Berhad, we didn't gain much confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 7.1% over the last five years. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

On a related note, KUB Malaysia Berhad has decreased its current liabilities to 12% of total assets. That could partly explain why the ROCE has dropped. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

The Bottom Line On KUB Malaysia Berhad's ROCE

While returns have fallen for KUB Malaysia Berhad in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. These trends are starting to be recognized by investors since the stock has delivered a 28% gain to shareholders who've held over the last five years. So this stock may still be an appealing investment opportunity, if other fundamentals prove to be sound.

Like most companies, KUB Malaysia Berhad does come with some risks, and we've found 3 warning signs that you should be aware of.

