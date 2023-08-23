Here's What's Concerning About Lancaster Colony's (NASDAQ:LANC) Returns On Capital

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Lancaster Colony, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.18 = US$174m ÷ (US$1.2b - US$196m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, Lancaster Colony has an ROCE of 18%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 11% generated by the Food industry.

In the above chart we have measured Lancaster Colony's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Lancaster Colony here for free.

So How Is Lancaster Colony's ROCE Trending?

In terms of Lancaster Colony's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 18% from 25% five years ago. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

In Conclusion...

While returns have fallen for Lancaster Colony in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. In light of this, the stock has only gained 30% over the last five years. So this stock may still be an appealing investment opportunity, if other fundamentals prove to be sound.

While Lancaster Colony doesn't shine too bright in this respect, it's still worth seeing if the company is trading at attractive prices. You can find that out with our FREE intrinsic value estimation on our platform.

