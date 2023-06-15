Here's What's Concerning About Lantheus Holdings' (NASDAQ:LNTH) Returns On Capital

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ:LNTH) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Lantheus Holdings, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.092 = US$99m ÷ (US$1.3b - US$276m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

So, Lantheus Holdings has an ROCE of 9.2%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 9.1%.

roce

In the above chart we have measured Lantheus Holdings' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Lantheus Holdings here for free.

What Can We Tell From Lantheus Holdings' ROCE Trend?

In terms of Lantheus Holdings' historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 9.2% from 17% five years ago. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

The Bottom Line On Lantheus Holdings' ROCE

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Lantheus Holdings is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. And the stock has done incredibly well with a 494% return over the last five years, so long term investors are no doubt ecstatic with that result. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we would look further into this stock to make sure the other metrics justify the positive view.

