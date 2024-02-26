Here's What's Concerning About LeMaitre Vascular's (NASDAQ:LMAT) Returns On Capital

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Having said that, from a first glance at LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on LeMaitre Vascular is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = US$34m ÷ (US$334m - US$29m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Therefore, LeMaitre Vascular has an ROCE of 11%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Medical Equipment industry average of 9.8%.

View our latest analysis for LeMaitre Vascular

roce

In the above chart we have measured LeMaitre Vascular's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free analyst report for LeMaitre Vascular .

What Can We Tell From LeMaitre Vascular's ROCE Trend?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at LeMaitre Vascular doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 11% from 17% five years ago. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

Story continues

Our Take On LeMaitre Vascular's ROCE

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that LeMaitre Vascular is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. And long term investors must be optimistic going forward because the stock has returned a huge 114% to shareholders in the last five years. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we would look further into this stock to make sure the other metrics justify the positive view.

LeMaitre Vascular does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for LeMaitre Vascular that you might be interested in.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.