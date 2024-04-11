Here's What's Concerning About Lindblad Expeditions Holdings' (NASDAQ:LIND) Returns On Capital

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Lindblad Expeditions Holdings (NASDAQ:LIND) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.021 = US$11m ÷ (US$831m - US$319m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

So, Lindblad Expeditions Holdings has an ROCE of 2.1%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Hospitality industry average of 9.6%.

See our latest analysis for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings

roce

In the above chart we have measured Lindblad Expeditions Holdings' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free analyst report for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings .

How Are Returns Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, we didn't gain much confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 8.1% over the last five years. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

Story continues

In Conclusion...

While returns have fallen for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. These growth trends haven't led to growth returns though, since the stock has fallen 51% over the last five years. So we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the trends look encouraging.

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings that we think you should be aware of.

While Lindblad Expeditions Holdings isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.