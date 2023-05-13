Here's What's Concerning About Mannatech's (NASDAQ:MTEX) Returns On Capital

When it comes to investing, there are some useful financial metrics that can warn us when a business is potentially in trouble. Typically, we'll see the trend of both return on capital employed (ROCE) declining and this usually coincides with a decreasing amount of capital employed. Basically the company is earning less on its investments and it is also reducing its total assets. So after we looked into Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX), the trends above didn't look too great.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Mannatech:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.016 = US$313k ÷ (US$51m - US$31m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, Mannatech has an ROCE of 1.6%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Personal Products industry average of 13%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Mannatech's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Mannatech, check out these free graphs here.

The Trend Of ROCE

The trend of returns that Mannatech is generating are raising some concerns. To be more specific, today's ROCE was 8.4% five years ago but has since fallen to 1.6%. On top of that, the business is utilizing 56% less capital within its operations. The combination of lower ROCE and less capital employed can indicate that a business is likely to be facing some competitive headwinds or seeing an erosion to its moat. Typically businesses that exhibit these characteristics aren't the ones that tend to multiply over the long term, because statistically speaking, they've already gone through the growth phase of their life cycle.

While on the subject, we noticed that the ratio of current liabilities to total assets has risen to 62%, which has impacted the ROCE. If current liabilities hadn't increased as much as they did, the ROCE could actually be even lower. And with current liabilities at these levels, suppliers or short-term creditors are effectively funding a large part of the business, which can introduce some risks.

The Bottom Line On Mannatech's ROCE

In summary, it's unfortunate that Mannatech is shrinking its capital base and also generating lower returns. It should come as no surprise then that the stock has fallen 15% over the last five years, so it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. Unless there is a shift to a more positive trajectory in these metrics, we would look elsewhere.

On a final note, we found 2 warning signs for Mannatech (1 is significant) you should be aware of.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

