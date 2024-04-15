Here's What's Concerning About Market's (ASX:MKT) Returns On Capital

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Market (ASX:MKT) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Market:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.065 = AU$8.1m ÷ (AU$154m - AU$29m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Therefore, Market has an ROCE of 6.5%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 8.0% average generated by the Interactive Media and Services industry.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Market's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings , check out these free graphs detailing revenue and cash flow performance of Market.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Market Tell Us?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Market doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 6.5% from 34% five years ago. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

On a side note, Market has done well to pay down its current liabilities to 19% of total assets. That could partly explain why the ROCE has dropped. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Market is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. In light of this, the stock has only gained 17% over the last five years. So this stock may still be an appealing investment opportunity, if other fundamentals prove to be sound.

