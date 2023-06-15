Here's What's Concerning About Maxis Berhad's (KLSE:MAXIS) Returns On Capital

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at Maxis Berhad (KLSE:MAXIS) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Maxis Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = RM2.0b ÷ (RM23b - RM3.9b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Therefore, Maxis Berhad has an ROCE of 10%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Wireless Telecom industry average of 9.4%.

In the above chart we have measured Maxis Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Maxis Berhad here for free.

So How Is Maxis Berhad's ROCE Trending?

In terms of Maxis Berhad's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 20% over the last five years. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

The Key Takeaway

To conclude, we've found that Maxis Berhad is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. And investors appear hesitant that the trends will pick up because the stock has fallen 11% in the last five years. In any case, the stock doesn't have these traits of a multi-bagger discussed above, so if that's what you're looking for, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

