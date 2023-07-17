Here's What's Concerning About MeGroup's (Catalist:SJY) Returns On Capital

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think MeGroup (Catalist:SJY) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for MeGroup, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.086 = RM9.2m ÷ (RM154m - RM47m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, MeGroup has an ROCE of 8.6%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 8.6%, it's still a low return by itself.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of MeGroup, check out these free graphs here.

What Can We Tell From MeGroup's ROCE Trend?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at MeGroup, we didn't gain much confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 13%, but since then they've fallen to 8.6%. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

The Bottom Line

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for MeGroup. However, despite the promising trends, the stock has fallen 15% over the last three years, so there might be an opportunity here for astute investors. So we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the trends look encouraging.

MeGroup does have some risks, we noticed 6 warning signs (and 3 which are a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

While MeGroup may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

