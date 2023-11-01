Here's What's Concerning About Mineralbrunnen Überkingen-Teinach GmbH KGaA's (FRA:MUT) Returns On Capital

When it comes to investing, there are some useful financial metrics that can warn us when a business is potentially in trouble. Businesses in decline often have two underlying trends, firstly, a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining base of capital employed. This indicates to us that the business is not only shrinking the size of its net assets, but its returns are falling as well. On that note, looking into Mineralbrunnen Überkingen-Teinach GmbH KGaA (FRA:MUT), we weren't too upbeat about how things were going.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Mineralbrunnen Überkingen-Teinach GmbH KGaA:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.056 = €6.9m ÷ (€144m - €21m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Mineralbrunnen Überkingen-Teinach GmbH KGaA has an ROCE of 5.6%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 5.9%, it's still a low return by itself.

roce

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how Mineralbrunnen Überkingen-Teinach GmbH KGaA has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

We are a bit worried about the trend of returns on capital at Mineralbrunnen Überkingen-Teinach GmbH KGaA. About five years ago, returns on capital were 9.0%, however they're now substantially lower than that as we saw above. And on the capital employed front, the business is utilizing roughly the same amount of capital as it was back then. This combination can be indicative of a mature business that still has areas to deploy capital, but the returns received aren't as high due potentially to new competition or smaller margins. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect Mineralbrunnen Überkingen-Teinach GmbH KGaA to turn into a multi-bagger.

Story continues

What We Can Learn From Mineralbrunnen Überkingen-Teinach GmbH KGaA's ROCE

All in all, the lower returns from the same amount of capital employed aren't exactly signs of a compounding machine. In spite of that, the stock has delivered a 20% return to shareholders who held over the last five years. Regardless, we don't like the trends as they are and if they persist, we think you might find better investments elsewhere.

