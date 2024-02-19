Here's What's Concerning About Mission Produce's (NASDAQ:AVO) Returns On Capital

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Although, when we looked at Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Mission Produce is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0084 = US$6.9m ÷ (US$915m - US$98m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2023).

So, Mission Produce has an ROCE of 0.8%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Food industry average of 10%.

In the above chart we have measured Mission Produce's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Mission Produce here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Mission Produce Tell Us?

In terms of Mission Produce's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 3.4% over the last five years. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

The Bottom Line On Mission Produce's ROCE

To conclude, we've found that Mission Produce is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. And investors appear hesitant that the trends will pick up because the stock has fallen 49% in the last three years. On the whole, we aren't too inspired by the underlying trends and we think there may be better chances of finding a multi-bagger elsewhere.

Mission Produce could be trading at an attractive price in other respects, so you might find our free intrinsic value estimation on our platform quite valuable.

