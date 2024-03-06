Here's What's Concerning About Monster Beverage's (NASDAQ:MNST) Returns On Capital

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So when we looked at Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST), they do have a high ROCE, but we weren't exactly elated from how returns are trending.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Monster Beverage, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.24 = US$2.0b ÷ (US$9.7b - US$1.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Therefore, Monster Beverage has an ROCE of 24%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Beverage industry average of 17%.

In the above chart we have measured Monster Beverage's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free analyst report for Monster Beverage .

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

In terms of Monster Beverage's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. While it's comforting that the ROCE is high, five years ago it was 33%. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

In Conclusion...

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Monster Beverage is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 92% to shareholders over the last five years. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we would look further into this stock to make sure the other metrics justify the positive view.

While Monster Beverage doesn't shine too bright in this respect, it's still worth seeing if the company is trading at attractive prices. You can find that out with our FREE intrinsic value estimation for MNST on our platform.

