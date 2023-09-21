Here's What's Concerning About Mooreast Holdings' (Catalist:1V3) Returns On Capital

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Mooreast Holdings (Catalist:1V3) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Mooreast Holdings, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.025 = S$1.7m ÷ (S$79m - S$12m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Mooreast Holdings has an ROCE of 2.5%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Machinery industry average of 6.1%.

roce

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Mooreast Holdings, check out these free graphs here.

How Are Returns Trending?

In terms of Mooreast Holdings' historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 12% over the last four years. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

In Conclusion...

While returns have fallen for Mooreast Holdings in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. Furthermore the stock has climbed 51% over the last year, it would appear that investors are upbeat about the future. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we would look further into this stock to make sure the other metrics justify the positive view.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Mooreast Holdings we've found 5 warning signs (3 don't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

