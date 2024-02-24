Here's What's Concerning About MSM Malaysia Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:MSM) Returns On Capital

To avoid investing in a business that's in decline, there's a few financial metrics that can provide early indications of aging. A business that's potentially in decline often shows two trends, a return on capital employed (ROCE) that's declining, and a base of capital employed that's also declining. Basically the company is earning less on its investments and it is also reducing its total assets. And from a first read, things don't look too good at MSM Malaysia Holdings Berhad (KLSE:MSM), so let's see why.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for MSM Malaysia Holdings Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0068 = RM12m ÷ (RM2.9b - RM1.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Therefore, MSM Malaysia Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 0.7%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Food industry average of 5.9%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for MSM Malaysia Holdings Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free analyst report for MSM Malaysia Holdings Berhad .

What Can We Tell From MSM Malaysia Holdings Berhad's ROCE Trend?

The trend of ROCE at MSM Malaysia Holdings Berhad is showing some signs of weakness. To be more specific, today's ROCE was 3.9% five years ago but has since fallen to 0.7%. On top of that, the business is utilizing 33% less capital within its operations. The combination of lower ROCE and less capital employed can indicate that a business is likely to be facing some competitive headwinds or seeing an erosion to its moat. Typically businesses that exhibit these characteristics aren't the ones that tend to multiply over the long term, because statistically speaking, they've already gone through the growth phase of their life cycle.

While on the subject, we noticed that the ratio of current liabilities to total assets has risen to 40%, which has impacted the ROCE. Without this increase, it's likely that ROCE would be even lower than 0.7%. Keep an eye on this ratio, because the business could encounter some new risks if this metric gets too high.

The Bottom Line

To see MSM Malaysia Holdings Berhad reducing the capital employed in the business in tandem with diminishing returns, is concerning. In spite of that, the stock has delivered a 18% return to shareholders who held over the last five years. Regardless, we don't like the trends as they are and if they persist, we think you might find better investments elsewhere.

On a final note, we found 2 warning signs for MSM Malaysia Holdings Berhad (1 is a bit concerning) you should be aware of.

