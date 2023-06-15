Here's What's Concerning About Nova Wellness Group Berhad's (KLSE:NOVA) Returns On Capital

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at Nova Wellness Group Berhad (KLSE:NOVA) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Nova Wellness Group Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = RM14m ÷ (RM113m - RM5.5m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Therefore, Nova Wellness Group Berhad has an ROCE of 13%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 9.9% generated by the Personal Products industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Nova Wellness Group Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Nova Wellness Group Berhad's ROCE Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Nova Wellness Group Berhad, we didn't gain much confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 29% over the last five years. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

In Conclusion...

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by Nova Wellness Group Berhad's reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. Unsurprisingly, the stock has only gained 19% over the last three years, which potentially indicates that investors are accounting for this going forward. Therefore, if you're looking for a multi-bagger, we'd propose looking at other options.

Nova Wellness Group Berhad does come with some risks though, we found 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is significant...

