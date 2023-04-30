Here's What's Concerning About Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings' (NASDAQ:OLLI) Returns On Capital

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after investigating Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings (NASDAQ:OLLI), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.073 = US$130m ÷ (US$2.0b - US$259m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2023).

So, Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings has an ROCE of 7.3%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Multiline Retail industry average of 12%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings here for free.

So How Is Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings' ROCE Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 7.3% from 15% five years ago. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

The Key Takeaway

To conclude, we've found that Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. Unsurprisingly, the stock has only gained 3.7% over the last five years, which potentially indicates that investors are accounting for this going forward. So if you're looking for a multi-bagger, the underlying trends indicate you may have better chances elsewhere.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

