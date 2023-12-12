Here's What's Concerning About SEG International Bhd's (KLSE:SEG) Returns On Capital

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Having said that, from a first glance at SEG International Bhd (KLSE:SEG) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on SEG International Bhd is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = RM31m ÷ (RM392m - RM118m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, SEG International Bhd has an ROCE of 11%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 9.3% generated by the Consumer Services industry.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for SEG International Bhd's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how SEG International Bhd has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

In terms of SEG International Bhd's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 11% from 34% five years ago. And considering revenue has dropped while employing more capital, we'd be cautious. This could mean that the business is losing its competitive advantage or market share, because while more money is being put into ventures, it's actually producing a lower return - "less bang for their buck" per se.

On a related note, SEG International Bhd has decreased its current liabilities to 30% of total assets. That could partly explain why the ROCE has dropped. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

Our Take On SEG International Bhd's ROCE

In summary, we're somewhat concerned by SEG International Bhd's diminishing returns on increasing amounts of capital. In spite of that, the stock has delivered a 22% return to shareholders who held over the last five years. Either way, we aren't huge fans of the current trends and so with that we think you might find better investments elsewhere.

One more thing: We've identified 4 warning signs with SEG International Bhd (at least 2 which are concerning) , and understanding these would certainly be useful.

